

David Harbour, Milla Jovovich and Ian McShane star in the Hellboy reboot Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, based on the Dark Horse Comics.

Release Date: TBA

Studio: Lionsgate

Genre: Action, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Adaptation

Director: Neil Marshall

Screenwriter: Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden, Mike Mignola

Cast: David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Hellboy (David Harbour) and his team face off against a new supernatural threat, Nimue the Blood Queen (Milla Jovovich).

Movie Trailers





Comments

comment count