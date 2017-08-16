Hellboy 3
David Harbour, Milla Jovovich and Ian McShane star in the Hellboy reboot Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, based on the Dark Horse Comics.
Release Date: TBA
Studio: Lionsgate
Genre: Action, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Adaptation
Director: Neil Marshall
Screenwriter: Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden, Mike Mignola
Cast: David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Hellboy (David Harbour) and his team face off against a new supernatural threat, Nimue the Blood Queen (Milla Jovovich).
