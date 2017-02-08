

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly reteam for Sony Pictures upcoming comedy Holmes & Watson, directed by Etan Cohen (Get Hard).

Release Date: August 3, 2018

Studio: Sony Pictures

Genre: Comedy

Director: Etan Cohen

Screenwriter: Etan Cohen

Cast: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Ralph Fiennes, Hugh Laurie, Kelly Macdonald, Rebecca Hall

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

“Holmes & Watson” is a humorous take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes (Will Ferrell) and Doctor Watson (John C. Reilly).

