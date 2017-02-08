Holmes & Watson
Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly reteam for Sony Pictures upcoming comedy Holmes & Watson, directed by Etan Cohen (Get Hard).
Release Date: August 3, 2018
Studio: Sony Pictures
Genre: Comedy
Director: Etan Cohen
Screenwriter: Etan Cohen
Cast: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Ralph Fiennes, Hugh Laurie, Kelly Macdonald, Rebecca Hall
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
“Holmes & Watson” is a humorous take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes (Will Ferrell) and Doctor Watson (John C. Reilly).