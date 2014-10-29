

Anson Mount, Serinda Swan and Ken Leung star in the live-action ABC TV series Marvel’s Inhumans, based on Marvel Comics. The series will premiere next fall, with the first two episodes debuting in IMAX theaters in early September.

Release Date: September 1, 2017 (IMAX); Fall 2017 (ABC)

Network: ABC

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Adaptation

Producer: Scott Buck

Cast: Anson Mount, Serinda Swan, Ken Leung, Iwan Rheon, Eme Ikwuakor, Mike Moh, Sonya Balmores, Isabelle Cornish, Ellen Woglom

Running Time: 1 hr.

MPAA Rating: TV-PG

Plot Summary

After the Royal Family of Inhumans is splintered by a military coup, they barely escape to Hawaii where their surprising interactions with the lush world and humanity around them may prove to not only save them, but Earth itself.

The cast for the series includes Anson Mount (Hell on Wheels) as Black Bolt, Serinda Swan (Ballers, Graceland) as Queen Medusa, Ken Leung (Lost) as Karnak, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) as Maximus, Eme Ikwuakor (Concussion, Extant) as Gorgon, Mike Moh (Empire, Street Fighter: Assasin’s Fist) as Triton, Sonya Balmores (Beyond the Break, Soul Surfer) as Auran, Isabelle Cornish (Australia Day, Puberty Blues) as Crystal, and Ellen Woglom (Californication, Outlaw).

