

Summit Entertainment is working on John Wick 3, the third chapter of the action-packed John Wick franchise, starring Keanu Reeves.

Release Date: TBA

Studio: Summit Entertainment

Genre: Action

Director: Chad Stahelski

Screenwriter: Derek Kolstad

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: JohnWick-Movie.com

Plot Summary

In “John Wick 3,” after returning to the criminal underworld to repay a debt, John Wick discovers that a large bounty has been put on his life.

Movie Trailers

Photos and Posters

Comments

comment count