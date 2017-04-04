John Wick 3
Summit Entertainment is working on John Wick 3, the third chapter of the action-packed John Wick franchise, starring Keanu Reeves.
Release Date: TBA
Studio: Summit Entertainment
Genre: Action
Director: Chad Stahelski
Screenwriter: Derek Kolstad
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Official Website: JohnWick-Movie.com
Plot Summary
In “John Wick 3,” after returning to the criminal underworld to repay a debt, John Wick discovers that a large bounty has been put on his life.