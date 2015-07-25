

Jeff Goldblum has joined the cast of Jurassic World 2, the follow-up to Universal’s blockbuster Jurassic World (2015). Goldblum will reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm, mathematician and self-professed “chaotician” from Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997). He’ll star opposite Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Release Date: June 22, 2018 (2D, 3D, IMAX 3D)

Studio: Universal Pictures

Genre: Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel

Director: J.A. Bayona

Screenwriter: Colin Trevorrow, Derek Connolly

Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Justice Smith, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, BD Wong, Rafe Spall, Daniella Pineda, Geraldine Chaplin

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Unknown

Plot Summary

Steven Spielberg will executive produce "Jurassic World 2" through his Amblin Entertainment banner along with Frank Marshall and "Jurassic World’s" director, Colin Trevorrow. "Jurassic World 2" will be written by Trevorrow, and Derek Connolly. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will return to star in the next installment of the blockbuster sci-fi dinosaur franchise.

