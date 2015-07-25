Jurassic World 2
Jeff Goldblum has joined the cast of Jurassic World 2, the follow-up to Universal’s blockbuster Jurassic World (2015). Goldblum will reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm, mathematician and self-professed “chaotician” from Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997). He’ll star opposite Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.
Release Date: June 22, 2018 (2D, 3D, IMAX 3D)
Studio: Universal Pictures
Genre: Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel
Director: J.A. Bayona
Screenwriter: Colin Trevorrow, Derek Connolly
Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Justice Smith, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, BD Wong, Rafe Spall, Daniella Pineda, Geraldine Chaplin
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Unknown
Official Website: JurassicWorldTheMovie.com
Plot Summary
Steven Spielberg will executive produce "Jurassic World 2" through his Amblin Entertainment banner along with Frank Marshall and "Jurassic World’s" director, Colin Trevorrow. "Jurassic World 2" will be written by Trevorrow, and Derek Connolly. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will return to star in the next installment of the blockbuster sci-fi dinosaur franchise.
Movie Trailers
Jurassic World 2 Trailer (TBA)