

Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore and Channing Tatum star in the action sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle aka Kingsman 2.

Release Date: September 29, 2017

Studio: 20th Century Fox

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sequel, Adaptation

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Screenwriter: Jane Goldman

Cast: Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal, Vinnie Jones, Edward Holcroft, Elton John

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

"Kingsman: The Secret Service" introduced the world to Kingsman – an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents' strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that's becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…

