Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm and Dan Stevens star in Fox Searchlight’s upcoming drama Lucy In The Sky, originally titled Pale Blue Dot. The plot is loosely based on the true story of NASA astronaut Lisa Nowak’s alleged criminal activities around her romantic involvement with a fellow astronaut.

Release Date: TBA, 2019

Studio: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Genre: Drama

Director: Noah Hawley

Screenwriter: Brian C. Brown, Elliott DiGuiseppi

Cast: Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Ellen Burstyn, Colman Domingo, Tig Notaro,

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

“Lucy In The Sky” tells the story of NASA astronaut Lucy Cola (Natalie Portman) who, upon returning to Earth after a lengthy space mission, begins an affair with a fellow astronaut Mark Goodwin (Jon Hamm). Lucy heads into a downward spiral as she loses her connection to her husband (Dan Stevens) and family — a condition that can afflict those who spend a long time in space. When her lover begins another relationship with an astronaut trainee, Cola’s affair quickly turns into a dangerous obsession.

