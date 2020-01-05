Premiere Date: 2019–

Network: Disney +

Genre: Science Fiction, Action, Adventure

Director: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow

Screenwriter: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte

Running Time: 1 hr

MPAA Rating: TV-PG

Plot Summary

Set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The original “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” focuses on a mysterious bounty hunter named Din Djaren (Pedro Pascal) from Mandalore, a planet devastated by war. The Mandalorian is tasked by Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) with retrieving a mysterious alien Child on behalf of Imperial interests. When he decides to rescue and protect his bounty rather than allow it to be destroyed, a bounty is placed on his head. With help from Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Kuiil (voiced by Nick Nolte) the Mandalorian must out run and out shoot bounty hunters and stormtroppers in the lawless western-themed worlds lead by imperial officer Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

