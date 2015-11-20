

Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor and Carrie-Anne Moss star in the Netflix series Marvel’s Jessica Jones. Watch the new trailer below. The series centers on the adventures of Jessica Jones (Ritter), a former superhero who opens her own detective agency.

Premiere Date: November 20, 2015

Season 2: March 8, 2018

Network: Netflix

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Adaptation

Screenwriter: Melissa Rosenberg

Cast: Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, David Tennant, Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss

Running Time: 1 hr.

Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: Marvel.com

Plot Summary

After a tragic ending to her short-lived superhero stint, Jessica Jones is rebuilding her personal life and career as a detective who gets pulled into cases involving people with extraordinary abilities in New York City. The character Jessica Jones was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Michael Gaydos for the ALIAS comic book series.

