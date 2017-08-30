Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2: First look Misty Knight with Bionic Arm

Misty Knight (Simone Missick) has a new look for Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2. The character has finally gotten the upgrade that allows her to match her comic-book counterpart. She now wields a prosthetic bionic arm — spoiler alert! — to replace the one the Hand villain Bakuto (Ramón Rodríguez) sliced off in Marvel’s The Defenders. And for those who need a refresher, at the end of the team-up series, Misty wound up recovering in a hospital owned by Danny Rand (Finn Jones) and watched over by Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick). Continue reading on EW.com

