

Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as Frank Castle from Marvel’s Daredevil where he’s joined by newcomers Ben Barnes as Billy Russo (the civilian name of the villain Jigsaw), Frank’s Castle’s best friend from his days in the Special Forces who runs a successful private military corporation called “Anvil;” Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Micro, a former NSA analyst whose secrets may be of great value to Frank Castle and everyone around them; and Amber Rose Revah (Indian Summers, Son of God) as Dinah Madani; a highly-trained sophisticated Homeland Security agent who is vexed by the Punisher.



