

Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures have announced that Minions 2 will arrive in theaters on Friday, July 3, 2020.

In the first film, Minions have served (and accidentally eliminated) history’s most despicable villains. After their latest explosive mistake leaves them without an evil leader, the Minions fall into a deep depression. With the tribe on the brink of collapse, three unlikely heroes Kevin, Stuart, and Bob embark on a journey to find a new big boss. When their quest leads them to their next potential master, Scarlet Overkill (Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock), our three heroes must face their biggest challenge yet: saving all of Minionkind… from annihilation.



