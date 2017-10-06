

John Boyega, Mako Mori, Scott Eastwood and Cailee Spaeny star in the sci-fi action sequel Pacific Rim Uprising. Watch the trailer below.

Release Date: March 23, 2018 (2D, 3D, IMAX 3D)

Studio: Universal Pictures

Genre: Action, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Sequel

Director: Steven S. DeKnight

Screenwriter: T.S. Nowlin, Kira Snyder, Emily Carmichael, Steven S. DeKnight

Cast: John Boyega, Mako Mori, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous “Kaiju.” Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi)—who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction.

Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot Lambert (The Fate of the Furious’ Scott Eastwood) and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara (newcomer Cailee Spaeny), as the heroes of the PPDC become the only family he has left. Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale.

