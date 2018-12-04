Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega and Óscar Jaenada star in the long-awaited sequel Rambo V: Last Blood. The next chapter finds John Rambo up against a Mexican cartel in what’s reported to be his last adventure.

Release Date: TBA, 2019

Studio: Lionsgate

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller, Sequel

Director: Adrian Grunberg

Screenwriter: Matt Cirulnick

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Óscar Jaenada, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Joaquín Cosío

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: FB.com/Rambo

Plot Summary

“Rambo V: Last Blood” finds John Rambo coping with intense PTSD while living on a ranch in Arizona, trying to pick up casual work wherever he can. Soon his friend and estate manager Maria informs him that her granddaughter went missing after crossing into Mexico for a party, so John travels south of the border to find the youngster. The quest quickly turns into a violent descent into hell as Rambo uncovers a sex-trafficking ring, teaming up with a journalist whose half-sister has also been kidnapped. Rambo has to deploy all his skills to save the girls and bring down a vicious crime lord.

