

Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Dean Morgan headlines the action adventure Rampage, based on the classic 1980s video game.

Release Date: April 20, 2018

Studio: New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Adaptation

Director: Brad Peyton

Screenwriter: Ryan Engle, Carlton Cuse, Ryan J. Condal, Adam Sztykiel

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, P.J. Byrne, Marley Shelton, Breanne Hill, Jack Quaid, Matt Gerald

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: Rampage-Movie.com

Plot Summary

Primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson), a man who keeps people at a distance, shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size. To make matters worse, it’s soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created alpha predators tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.

