

Sean Young talks about working on the sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049. See how VFX masters digitally recreated Sean Young as Rachael.

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Blade Runner 2049 also stars Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Edward James Olmos.

Sean Young Talks Blade Runner 2049 and VFX

