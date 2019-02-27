Star Wars: Always Trailer: Ten Star Wars Movies One Trailer

Actor Topher Grace and editor Jeff Yorkes have created a Star Wars fan-made trailer titled Star Wars: Always, which combines all 10 movies into one mega trailer. Check out the Star Wars mega trailer below.

On Tuesday, the actor best known for Fox’s That 70’s Show and most recently Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, posted his super trailer (made with the help of editor Jeff Yorkes), which is a little more than five minutes long.

“10 movies. 2 nerds. 1 weekend (when our wives were out of town). Enjoy,” the actor tweeted.

The mega trailer includes all 10 feature films in the franchise, even Solo: A Star Wars Story.

“Why don’t studios make ‘mega-trailers,’ tying all the movies of one franchise together, reminding you why you fell in love in the first place? Wouldn’t that kick ass?! Well, that’s what my pal @tophergrace and I thought…” Yorkes tweeted.

The trailer is more than just scenes spliced together, it carries a great deal of emotional weight, showing the trials and tribulations of the main characters from the original trilogy through the prequels and the new trilogy along with Rogue One and Solo.

Grace previously re-cut the Star Wars prequels into one film, as well as edited Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy down into a single, two-hour movie. Source: THR

