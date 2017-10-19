

Watch the Star Wars: The Last Jedi IMAX trailer 2. The IMAX release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 15, 2017.

Having taken her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Rey continues her epic journey with Finn, Poe, and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the saga.

