X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Check out the first images from the upcoming sequel X-Men: Dark Phoenix, starring Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain.
Check out the first images from the upcoming sequel X-Men: Dark Phoenix, starring Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain.
Jessica Chastain is in early talks to star in the upcoming horror sequel IT Chapter 2.
Watch The Zookeeper’s Wife trailer. The drama stars Jessica Chastain, Johan Heldenbergh and Daniel Bruhl.
Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain and Kristen Wiig star in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi thriller The Martian.
The Snow White and the Huntsman prequel has added Jessica Chastain to star opposite Chris Hemsworth.
Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain and Mia Wasikowska star in the supernatural mystery.
Check out the new poster for A Most Violent Year, starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.
An immigrant businessman and his wife come under investigation by the police in 1981 New York City.
Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain star in the deep space exploration thriller Interstellar,...
James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain star in writer/director Ned Benson’s subjective romantic drama The Disappearance...
Paramount and Warner Bros. have released the third trailer for director Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar. The...
Colin Farrell, Jessica Chastain and Samantha Morton star in the drama Miss Julie, based on...
Jessica Chastain (The Help, Zero Dark Thirty) is in talks to play Marilyn Monroe in...
Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain and Mia Wasikowska star in Guillermo del Toro’s supernatural mystery Crimson Peak.