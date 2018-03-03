Tagged: Jessica Chastain

Film

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

The Snow White and the Huntsman prequel has added Jessica Chastain to star opposite Chris Hemsworth.

Film / Movie Trailers

A Most Violent Year

An immigrant businessman and his wife come under investigation by the police in 1981 New York City.

Film

Miss Julie

Colin Farrell, Jessica Chastain and Samantha Morton star in the drama Miss Julie, based on...

Follow:

Subscribe to Movienewz.com

Stay up to date! Enter your email address to receive new posts in your inbox.