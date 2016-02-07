TMNT: Out of the Shadows Super Bowl Spot Teases Krang
Watch the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows Super Bowl spot featuring the first footage of the supervillain Krang.
Watch the trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, starring Megan Fox, Will Arnett and Brian Tee.
Megan Fox, Will Arnett and Brian Tee star in the action sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.