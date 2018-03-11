15 Avengers: Infinity War EW Covers Revealed
Entertainment Weekly has released 15 new covers for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.
Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, The Winter Soldier, Black Panther, Dr Strange, Spider-Man, Ant-Man and more battle Thanos.
