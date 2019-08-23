The Croods 2
The Croods 2 is the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2013 hit prehistoric comedy adventure. Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds are on board for for the second film. In The Croods, after their cave is destroyed, the last surviving prehistoric family must trek through an unfamiliar fantastical world with the help of an inventive boy. The Croods 2 trailer, release date, cast, and plot details coming soon.
- Release Date: December 23, 2020
- Studio: DreamWorks, Universal Pictures
- Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Sequel
- Director: Kirk De Micco, Chris Sanders
- Screenwriter: Kirk De Micco, Chris Sanders
- Cast: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds
- Running Time: Unknown
- MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
The Croods 2 is the sequel to the prehistoric comedy adventure that follows the world’s first family as they embark on a journey of a lifetime when the cave that has always shielded them from danger is destroyed. Traveling across a spectacular landscape, the Croods discover an incredible new world filled with fantastic creatures — and their outlook is changed forever.