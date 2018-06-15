The Death of Superman Trailer

Watch the official trailer for the DC animated movie The Death of Superman, featuring voices of Jerry O’Connell, Rebecca Romijn, Rosario Dawson, Shemar Moore, Nathan Fillion, Rainn Wilson and Matt Lanter.

The Man of Steel meets his ultimate match when Doomsday comes to Earth – hell bent on destroying everything and everyone in his path, including the Justice League – in the all-new, action-packed The Death of Superman, part of the popular series of DC Universe Movies.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment, the feature-length animated film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting July 24, 2018, and on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD August 7, 2018.

