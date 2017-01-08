

Denzel Washington stars in the sequel to the the 2014 film, “The Equalizer”, which is based on the TV series about a retired agent who’s a hired gun for vengeance.

Release Date: September 14, 2018

Studio: Columbia Pictures (Sony)

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller, Adaptation

Director: Unknown

Screenwriter: Unknown

Cast: Denzel Washington

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: EqualizerTheMovie.com

Plot Summary

In “The Equalizer,” Denzel Washington plays Robert McCall, a former black ops commando who has faked his death to live a quiet life in Boston. When he comes out of his self-imposed retirement to rescue a young girl, Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), he finds himself face to face with ultra-violent Russian gangsters. As he serves vengeance against those who brutalize the helpless, McCall’s desire for justice is reawakened. If someone has a problem, the odds are stacked against them, and they have nowhere else to turn, McCall will help. He is The Equalizer.

Movie Trailers

Comments

comment count