

Matt Damon, Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal star in the action thriller The Great Wall. The movie tells the story of an elite force making a valiant stand for humanity on the world’s most iconic structure.

Release Date: February 17, 2017 (2D, 3D)

Studio: Universal Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Thriller

Director: Zhang Yimou

Screenwriter: Tony Gilroy

Cast: Matt Damon, Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe, Andy Lau, Zhang Hanyu, Eddie Peng, Lu Han, Lin Gengxin, Zheng Kai, Chen Xuedong, Huang Xuan, Wang Junkai, Yu Xintian, Liu Qiong

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: TheGreatWall-Movie.com

Plot Summary

Set in 15th century China, “The Great Wall” is about British warriors who happen upon the hurried construction of the massive wall. As night falls, the warriors realize that the haste in building the wall isn’t just to keep out the Mongols — there is something inhuman and more dangerous.

