

Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tessa Thompson and Cate Blanchett star in Thor: Ragnarok, based on the Marvel comics. Thor must face the Hulk in a gladiator match and save his people from the ruthless Hela.

Release Date: November 3, 2017 (2D, 3D, IMAX 3D)

Studio: Marvel Studios

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sequel, Adaptation

Director: Taika Waititi

Screenwriter: Eric Pearson

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tessa Thompson, Tom Hiddleston, Jeff Goldblum, Benedict Cumberbatch, Idris Elba, Cate Blanchett, Jaimie Alexander, Karl Urban, Anthony Hopkins, Sam Neill, Ray Stevenson

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

“Thor: Ragnarok” picks up after the events of “Avengers: Age of Ultron”! Thor (Chris Hemsworth) ends up imprisoned on the other side of the universe on Sakaar, a barbaric planet, without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his homeword and the end of Asgardian civilization – at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Goddess of Death Hela (Cate Blanchett). But first, he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his fellow coworker and Avenger — the Incredible Hulk!

