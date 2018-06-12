Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Trailer
Watch the official trailer for season one of Amazon’s new series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski and Abbie Cornish.
When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies. Available August 31, 2018.
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Trailer