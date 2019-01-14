Sony Pictures has begun fast tracking Venom 2, the sequel to the studio’s 2018 surprise box-office hit Venom. Subscribe or bookmark this page to be the first to get the latest casting news, release date, set photos and to watch the Venom 2 trailer.

The studio’s antihero sci-fi-action movie is based on Marvel Comics characters created by comic book artist Todd McFarlane and writer David Michelinie. Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey) along with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-writers Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg wrote the script.

Release Date: October 2, 2020

Studio: Sony Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel

Director: Unknown

Screenwriter: Kelly Marcel

Cast: Tom Hardy

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Venom 2 plot details are being kept under wraps, but earlier this month Sony brought on Venom co-screenwriter Kelly Marcel to write and executive produce the sequel. Director Ruben Fleischer is not expected to return for the sequel as he is currently filming Zombieland 2. ‘Venom 2’ is being produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Amy Pascal.

‘Venom’ (2018) starred Tom Hardy (The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road) as Eddie Brock, a journalist who becomes infected by an alien symbiote that calls itself “Venom”. The film also starred Michelle Williams (The Greatest Showman) as Hardy’s love interest and Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Carlton Drake, the head of the Life Foundation. Brock discovers the research facility is secretly conducting human experiments using alien parasites known as symbiotes and becomes infected.

In ‘Venom’s after-credits scene, Brock interviews serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) in prison where he vows “there’s gonna be carnage” when he escapes.

Woody Harrelson is expected to reprise his role as Kasady in Venom 2, where he will eventually become Venom’s archenemy Carnage. The supervillain Carnage is another alien symbiote who, unlike Venom, has no regard for human life. Venom vs Carnage is a highly anticipated showdown among Spider-Man fans. Carnage first appeared in Marvel’s The Amazing Spider-Man #360. The character was created by Venom co-creator & writer David Michelinie and artist Mark Bagley.

Sony Pictures has scheduled an October 2, 2020 release date for an Untitled Sony/Marvel sequel that is most likely saved for ‘Venom 2’. ‘Venom’ was released in theaters on October 5, 2018 and brought in a record breaking $80 million on its opening weekend and earned a total $855 million worldwide. Are you looking forward to the next chapter in the ‘Venom’ franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

