

Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams star in Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off Venom. Watch the trailer and see the poster below! Tom Hardy stars in the upcoming feature film as Eddie Brock, the host for the alien symbiote Venom.

Release Date: October 5, 2018 (3D, IMAX)

Studio: Sony Pictures

Genre: Action, Science Fiction, Adaptation

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Screenwriter: Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner

Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, Woody Harrelson

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom. Venom is one of Spider-Man’s most popular villains. Introduced in 1988, Venom was created by artists Todd McFarlane, Mike Zeck and writer David Michelinie. The character is an alien symbiote that need a human host to survive. In return, the alien empowers its victim with incredible powers.

Movie Trailers

Venom – Tom Hardy Live from the Set

Movie Posters