Miles Morales Returns in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Teaser Trailer

Sony Pictures has released the official first-look teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Part One at the Brazil Comic-Con. You can check out the trailer below.

The highly-anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) features Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen, along with Spider-Man 2099, crossing the Multiverse once again.

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Part One is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson. Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg return as producers.

Part One is scheduled for release in theaters on October 7, 2022.

Movie Trailer