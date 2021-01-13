Big Movies Coming to Netflix in 2021: New Movie Every Week Announced

Netflix is hoping to keep us entertained all year. The streaming service has announced plans to release a new movie every week for the next 12 months. This year’s line-up will including:

In Don’t Look Up, a pair of astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) try to warn everyone on Earth that a giant meteorite will destroy the planet in six months. The all-star cast also includes Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman, Matthew Perry and Tyler Perry.

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot star in the action adventure Red Notice. An Interpol agent tracks the world’s most wanted art thief.

Director Zack Snyder (Dawn of the Dead 2004) returns to the zombie genre in Army of the Dead. Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

In, The Kissing Booth 3, Elle (Joey King) juggles a long-distance relationship with her dreamy boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) and a friendship with his brother Lee (Joel Courtney) that could change everything.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Halle Berry will make their directorial debuts with the autobiographical musical, Tick, Tick … Boom! starring Andrew Garfield and the female boxing drama, Bruised starring Berry.

Amy Adams stars in The Woman in the Window. An agoraphobic woman living alone in New York begins spying on her new neighbors, only to witness a disturbing act of violence.

Others include: the action movies Escape From Spiderhead starring Chris Hemsworth, Sweet Girl starring Jason Momoa and Marisa Tomei, Kate starring Woody Harrelson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead and The Last Mercenary starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. The sci-fi thriller O2, starring Mélanie Laurent. The family comedy Yes Day starring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez. The buddy comedy Bad Trip, starring Eric André and Lil Rel Howery. The horror feature adaptation of R.L. Stine’s Fear Street and the romantic comedy sequel To All the Boys: Always and Forever, starring Lana Condor.

The news arrives as Covid-19 has caused movie theaters around the world to close. This has caused many movies to streaming services. Most recently, Warner Bros. recently announced plans to release its 2021 slate of films on HBO Max and in theaters where possible.