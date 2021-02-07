New Trailer for Pacific Rim: The Black

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming sci-fi fantasy anime series Pacific Rim: The Black. The series will premiere on Netflix on March 4, 2020. You can watch the teaser below!

After Kaiju ravage Australia, two siblings pilot a Jaeger to search for their parents, encountering new creatures, seedy characters and chance allies.

Pacific Rim: The Black is based on the live-action movies Pacific Rim (2013) and its sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018) from characters created by Travis Beacham and produced by Guillermo del Toro.