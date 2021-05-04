What’s New to Netflix May 2021

In May, there are tons of new movies and series coming to Netflix that you don’t want to miss. Including a superhero series starring Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb, an zombie action thriller with Dave Bautista, a Hitchcockian psychological thriller starring Amy Adams, and an animated shorts spanning sci-fi, comedy and horror, among others. Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Selena: The Series returns for a second season. Starring “The Walking Dead’s” Christian Serratos as the queen of Tejano music. Season One followed the early years of the Quintanilla family band. Documenting their hard work, sacrifices and success told mainly from the point of view of Selena’s father and brother. Season 2 is expected to focus more on HER rise to superstardom, her sold-out concerts, crossover potential and the eventual cost cost of fame. Selena: The Series Season 2 will premiere May 4th.

In the late 1970s, David Berkowitz aka “Son of Sam” terrified New York City for more than a year. Since then, there have been numerous movies, books and articles written about the “Son of Sam” serial murders. Many of which, do not look beyond the original police investigation. The new documentary “The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness”, based on the book “The Ultimate Evil” by author Maury Terry, draws on archival news footage, conversations with the people closest to the investigation and the author’s own words and case files to speculate that Berkowitz did not act alone. I’ll be checking out this one for sure. “The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness” will arrive on Netflix May 5th.

Based on the Image Comics graphic novel “Jupiter’s Legacy” by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, this live-action adaptation tells the story of young superheroes who must continue the legacy of a group of aging superheroes known as the Union. Hungry to prove their worth, tensions rise as they struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations and standards. “Jupiter’s Legacy” stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Andrew Horton and Elena Kampouris. The series premieres May 7th.

Starring “The High Note’s” Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jeffrey Wright and Jennifer Hudson, “Monster” tells the story of a seventeen-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder. The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likeable film student through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison. Filmed back in 2018 Monster is finally getting a release on Netflix May 7th.

Comedian Mike Epps and “The Facts of Life” and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kim Fields star in the new sitcom “The Upshaws”. The series centers on a working-class family in Indianapolis struggling to make it work with an adult firstborn son, two young daughters, a teenage son from another woman, and a meddling sister-in-law played by comedian Wanda Sykes. Executive produced by Epps and Sykes, “The Upshaws” premieres on May 12.

Oxygen is a French sci-fi survival thriller that tells the story of a young woman who wakes up in a cryogenic pod. She doesn’t remember who she is or how she ended up there. As she’s running out of oxygen, she must rebuild her memory to find a way out of her nightmare. The movie premise may remind you of the 2010 Ryan Reynolds’ thriller ‘Buried’ in which he wakes up to find he’s been buried alive inside a coffin with only a lighter and a cell phone. You can watch “Oxygen” on Netflix May 12th.

Based on the best-selling 2018 novel “The Woman in the Window” Amy Adams stars in this Hitchcockian psychological thriller about an agoraphobic woman who finds herself

watching a family across the street through the windows, but her life is turned upside when witnesses a brutal crime. “The Woman in the Window” co-stars Gary Oldman, Brian Tie-ree Henry, Julianne Moore and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The movie has actually changed hands a few times, it went into production back in 2018 with 20th Century Fox’s sister studio

Fox 2000 Pictures, but when Disney acquired the studio, they sold the movie to Netflix. You can finally see “The Woman in the Window” on May 14th.

From executive producer Ryan Murphy, the limited series “Halston”, follows the legendary fashion designer played by Ewan McGregor, as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970’s and ’80’s New York until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control

of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself. “Halston” premieres on Netflix May 14th.

The adult animated anthology series “Love, Death and Robots” is back. The first season consisted of 18 shorts spanning sci-fi, comedy and horror, all dealing with “Love, Death and Robots.” For season two, show creator Tim Miller and director David Fincher team up with Jennifer Yuh Nelson, the Oscar-nominated director of Kung Fu Panda 2 and 3, as supervising director. Together they worked with talented and diverse animation directors from around the world, for a blend of styles and stories ranging from violent comedy to existential philosophy. Volume 2 of “Love, Death & Robots” will premiere on May 14th.

From visionary filmmaker Zack Snyder, comes the highly anticipated “Army of the Dead” which follows Dave Bautista’s character a diner cook, with background in special forces

who is recruited to join a group of mercenaries to pull off a 200 million dollar heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. The mission will require the team to venture into

a dangerous quarantine zone fullfed with intelligent and fast, flesh-eating tourist, undead showgirls and zombie tigers. Army of the Dead is Snyder’s second film centered around the living dead after his directorial debut with the 2004 remake of George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead. “Army of the Dead” will be released in select theaters on May 14th

and then on Netflix on May 21st.

