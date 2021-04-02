Netflix April 2021 – What’s New to Netflix

In the month of April, there are lots of exciting new movies and series set to debut on Netflix that you won’t want to miss. Including a superhero comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Butler, an urban Western with Idris Elba, a sci-fi space thriller with Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, and an animated comedy that pits a family against the robot apocalypse, among others. Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Based on shocking true events, the crime drama series The Serpent reveals the crimes of a con man serial killer who preyed on young tourists exploring the “hippie trail” of South Asia in the 1970s and the remarkable attempts to bring him to justice.

Starring Idris Elba and Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin Concrete Cowboy is a western drama that tells the story of a teen who spends a summer with his estranged father in Philadelphia, where he’s introduced to a tight-knit community of Black urban-cowboys.

In the superhero comedy Thunder Force, Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer star as estranged childhood best friends who become an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers.

In the sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, Jamie Foxx plays a single dad who tries to figures out fatherhood on the fly when his strong-minded teen daughter moves in with him.

If you love reality TV, The Circle is back with Season 2, status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish

their way toward $100,000.

The English-dubbed version of the German dance movie Into the Beat follows a ballet dancer who trains hard to audition at the New York Ballet Academy for scholarship but when she meets a group of street dancers, a completely new world is opened up for her.

Diego Boneta returns to star as Mexican singer Luis Miguel in the second season of Luis Miguel – The Series. The series dramatizes the life story of Puerto Rican-born Mexican singer,

who has captivated audiences in Latin America and beyond for decades.

Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette and Shamier Anderson star in the sci-fi space thriller Stowaway in which, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support system on a two-year mission to Mars.

Based on the fantasy adventure novel, Shadow and Bone tells the tale of dark forces that conspire against orphan mapmaker when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.

Based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear, Amanda Seyfried stars in the horror-thriller Things Heard and Seen which tells the story of an artist that re-locates to the Hudson Valley

and begins to suspect that her marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals her new home’s history.

From Sony Pictures Animation, The Mitchells vs. The Machines formerly titled “Connected”, follows a dysfunctional family’s road trip that is upended when they find themselves in the middle of a robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s last hope.

So what do you think? What's your favorite new movie or series coming to Netflix?