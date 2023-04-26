The Creator
- Release Date: September 29, 2023
- Studio: 20th Century Studios
- Genre: Sci-Fi
- Director: Gareth Edwards
- Screenwriter: Gareth Edwards
- Cast: John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Ken Watanabe
- Running Time: Unknown
- MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot
In the distant future, "The Creator" is a sci-fi love story that's born in the midst of the human war against AI. The film is directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Allison Janney (I, Tonya) and Ken Watanabe (Inception).