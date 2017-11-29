Danny Elfman Talks Justice League Score

Danny Elfman reveals how he worked familiar themes for Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman into the music he composed for Justice League. and what approach he took to new characters such as Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash.

