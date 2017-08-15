Death Wish Trailer
Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio and Elisabeth Shue star in the action remake Death Wish. Watch the movie trailer below. A mild-mannered father is transformed into a killing machine after his family is torn apart by a violent act.
Release Date: November 22, 2017
Studio: MGM
Genre: Action, Remake
Director: Eli Roth
Screenwriter: Joe Carnahan
Cast: Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Dean Norris, Kimberly Elise
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures presents director Eli Roth’s reimagining of the classic 1974 revenge thriller DEATH WISH. Dr. Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of Chicago violence when it is rushed into his ER – until his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and college-age daughter (Camila Morrone) are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts his family’s assailants to deliver justice. As the anonymous slayings of criminals grabs the media’s attention, the city wonders if this deadly vigilante is a guardian angel or a grim reaper. Fury and fate collide in the intense, action-thriller DEATH WISH.
Movie Trailers
Death Wish – Trailer