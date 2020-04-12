Extraction Trailer Starring Chris Hemsworth

Netflix has released the official trailer for Extraction, the Russo Brothers-produced action thriller. Extraction will be available for streaming on Netflix April 24.

The cast includes Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Ragnarok), David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow), Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why), Fay Masterson (Vice), Golshifteh Farahani (Paterson) and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame.