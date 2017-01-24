

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 is the second installment of J.K. Rowling ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ series which follows the adventures of Newt Scamander.

In the first ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ Newt Scamander has just completed a global excursion to find and document an extraordinary array of magical creatures. Arriving in New York for a brief stopover, he might have come and gone without incident…were it not for a No-Maj (American for Muggle) named Jacob, a misplaced magical case, and the escape of some of Newt’s fantastic beasts, which could spell trouble for both the wizarding and No-Maj worlds.



