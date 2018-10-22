

Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler and Ziyi Zhang star in the Warner Bros.' sci-fi sequel Godzilla vs. Kong, the follow-up to Legendary Entertainment's 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' (2019) and 'Kong: Skull Island' (2017).

Release Date: May 22, 2020

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Action, Science Fiction, Sequel

Director: Adam Wingard

Screenwriter: Unknown

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Ziyi Zhang, Demián Bichir, Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgard

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Millie Bobby Brown (Netflix’s Stranger Things) will reprise her “King of the Monsters” character Madison Russell. Kyle Chandler will return as her father, Mark Russell. Beijing-born actress Ziyi Zhang is also set to return. Joining the returning cast is Demián Bichir (The Nun), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2) and Brian Tyree Henry (FX’s Atlanta).

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ is the fourth installment of the Legendary and Warner Bros. cinematic universe featuring the two iconic creatures. Godzilla (2014) brought in $529 million worldwide and Kong: Skull Island (2017) grossed more than $565 million worldwide. A sequel to ‘Godzilla’ titled Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be released next year. In ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’, King Kong meets the unstoppable Godzilla. The world watches to see which one becomes the king of all monsters.

The film is being directed by Adam Wingard (Death Note, The Guest). 'Godzilla vs. Kong' is being developed by Legendary and distributed by Warner Bros.

Movie Trailers