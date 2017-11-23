Justice League – End Credit Scenes Explained

Whether your into Marvel or DC it’s a great time to be a superhero fan at the movies.

The latest characters to leap off the page and onto the big-screen is the Justice League. The movie brings the heroes of The DC Extended Universe together for the first time in one film.

If you stayed during the credits, you were treated to two post-credit scenes featuring some of your favorite heroes and villains.

The first features a classic race between Superman and The Flash. The so-called “Who is the fastest man alive” race has been featured in DC comicbooks as far back as the 1960s and most recently shown with a twist on TV’s Supergirl.

In the mid credit scene, we see Superman and The Flash enjoy a bit of friendly competition.

Who do you think would win between the Man of Steel and the Scarlet Speedster?

The final end credits scene shows Lex Luthor has escaped.

We get our first official look at actor Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson /aka Deathstroke. He’s been long rumored to play the villian in the next Batman movie.

A fan favorite for being one of DC’s most ruthless villains, the live-action character had only appeared on the small screen on Smallville and Arrow.

On a luxury yacht, Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) suggests that since the heroes now have their own team, perhaps the vilains should start a “league of our own.” Teasing fans of a possible Injustice League or Legion Of Doom to battle the Justice League in the sequel.

