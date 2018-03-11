Kristen Wiig Confirmed to Play Villain in ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel

by ·

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins announced that Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig will have a big part in the highly anticipated sequel.

“So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family,” Jenkins tweeted. “Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot.”

