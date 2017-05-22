

The ‘Resident Evil’ franchise is set for a reboot. Resident Evil 7 is in development at Constantin Film and Screen Gems. James Wan’s (The Conjuring 2, Insidious: Chapter 3) production company Atomic Monster is on board to produce the Resident Evil reboot from a script by Greg Russo.

Release Date: TBA

Studio: Screen Gems (Sony)

Genre: Action, Horror, Science Fiction

Director: TBA

Screenwriter: Greg Russo

Cast: TBA

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

After a laboratory accident at the Umbrella Corporation, one of the last human survivors of a virus outbreak finds herself locked in a battle for survival in a desolate world overrun by mutated zombies. Bookmark this page for the latest “Resident Evil 7” news.

