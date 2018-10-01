Check out the first leaked set video of Jake Gyllenhaal in costume as the supervillain Quentin Beck/Mysterio in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. Tom Holland and Zendaya were recently spotted in Venice, Italy to shoot scenes for the film.

In ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, a young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, continues to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man against the dome-headed villain Mysterio. ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ will hit theaters on July 5, 2019.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Set Video Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio

