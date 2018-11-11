Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya star in the superhero sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home. Peter Parker (Holland) and his friends go on summer vacation to Europe, but trouble follows Spider-Man when he faces the supervillain Mysterio.

Release Date: July 5, 2019

Studio: Columbia Pictures (Sony)

Genre: Action, Science Fiction, Sequel

Director: Jon Watts

Screenwriter: Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers

Cast: Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

Movie Trailers

Spider-Man: Far From Home – Official Teaser Trailer

Spider-Man: Far From Home – International Teaser Trailer