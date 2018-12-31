Terminator 6 Cast, Plot, Release Date and News

Terminator 6 cast, plot, release date, news and everything you need to know about the next installment in the franchise.

Terminator 6 Cast Ready For Action In First Official Photo

Linda Hamilton reprises her iconic role in the Untitled Terminator Reboot aka Terminator 6 as Sarah Connor along with Arnold Schwarzenegger as the T-800. Natalia Reyes (Sony’s Lady, La Vendedora de Rosas) stars as the lead character and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Gabriel Luna co-stars as the new Terminator. Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049) plays a key role. Diego Boneta (The Titan) and Enrique Arce (La casa de papel) also stars.

Terminator 6 Plot: What We Know So Far

Set in Mexico and LA, ‘Terminator 6’ will pick up nearly 30 years after Judgment Day. A new Terminator (Luna) set his sights on an unsuspecting young woman (Reyes), who works at a family operated auto repair business in Mexico City with her father (Arce) and brother (Boneta).

Sarah Connor (Hamilton) and a female Terminator-human hybrid named Grace (Davis) act as her protectors. Tim Miller (Deadpool) directs this soft reboot from a screenplay by Josh Friedman (Avatar 2) and David S. Goyer (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice). James Cameron and David Ellison’s Skydance Media are producing ‘Terminator 6’, with Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Miller, John Kelly and Edward Cheng set as executive producers.

Terminator 6 Release Date: The Future IS Set!

Paramount has set a new released date for its James Cameron-produced Untitled Terminator Reboot.

The studio secured the new release date soon after Warner Bros. pushed back Wonder Woman 1984 seven months from November 1, 2019 to June 5, 2020. ‘Terminator 6’ will be released in theaters by Paramount Pictures domestically on November 1, 2019.

