Director Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, War for the Planet of the Apes) is in talks to direct The Batman. Last month Ben Affleck decided to step down as director and remain on as a producer. He is still on board to play the superhero and produce the film for Warner Bros..

In the film, Batman unleashes his terror into the heart of criminals to free a crime-ridden Gotham City from the corruption that a crime organization has cast upon it.



