Warner Bros. has official announced a release date for its long-in-development The Batman, the first of a new series of ‘Batman’ films written by Matt Reeves with an early draft by Ben Affleck. The studio has set ‘The Batman’ release date for June 25, 2021.

The studio’s latest incarnation of ‘Batman’ is said to be similar to the original Detective Comics character “The Bat-Man” created by comic book artist and writer Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

Director Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight Trilogy’ grossed over $2.4 billion worldwide, but the studio has had trouble developing another Batman solo movie ever since.

‘The Batman’ was originally announced as a vehicle for Ben Affleck to write, direct and star, but the studio’s disappoint with the performance of Justice League (2017) solidified the end of Affleck as the Caped Crusader. Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes Trilogy) replaced Affleck as writer and director in 2017 but the project seemed to remain in development until now.

Release Date: June 25, 2021

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime, Drama

Director: Matt Reeves

Screenwriter: Matt Reeves

Cast: Unknown

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Earlier this month director Matt Reeves talked to The Hollywood Reporter about his “Noir Batman” screenplay and his take on the Caped Crusader, “It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” said Reeves. “[The narrative is] very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

‘The Batman’ (2021) plot details are being kept under wraps and no cast has been officially announced, but the story is said to focus on a younger Bruce Wayne (than we have seen in previous films) and Batman’s Detective Comics roots with plans of having him face off against a rogues gallery of villains. This means classic villains like The Joker, Penguin, The Riddler and Catwoman could appear. Shooting could begin as early as November of this year.

The most recent appearance of Batman starred Ben Affleck as an aged and vengeful version of the character in Suicide Squad (2016) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) with a much more lighthearted interpretation in Justice League (2017).

The Batman (2021) finally gets a release date, and the search for the new Batman begins. Are you looking forward to the next chapter in the ‘Batman’ franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

