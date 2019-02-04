Twilight Zone Super Bowl Spot Asks What Dimension Are You In?

CBS All Access has released the official Super Bowl spot for the new The Twilight Zone series hosted by Jordan Peele! You can watch the video in the player below.

“Witness an empty space,” says Peele as the camera zooms in on his feet walking across the field, “filled with thousands of screaming people. A man, both no where and everywhere at the same time.”

“Answers are new questions,” he continues. “The unthinkable is the expected. When truth is not the truth, what dimension are you even in?”