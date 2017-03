The latest issue of Entertainment Weekly has your first look at Chris Hemsworth sporting a new look as Thor, Cate Blanchett as Hela and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok. Check it out below!

The latest entry finds Thor battling not only the Goddess of Death, Hela (Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett), but also his frenemy the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) when the pair find themselves on a desolate planet called Sakaar.

Comments

comment count